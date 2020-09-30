New forecasts suggests surge in Ontario’s COVID-19 cases, officials warn

By Beatrice Toplitsky

BELLEVILLE – Updated models show COVID-19 cases are doubling every 10-12 days, health officials said on Sept. 30.

Though cases were initially growing amongst people between the ages of 20 to 39, the new forecasts show Ontarians across all age groups are seeing a rise in positive tests of COVID-19 as the province enters a second wave of the virus, said Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, in a press release.

Ontario’s spike in cases is similar to that in other jurisdictions, including Victoria, Australia, and Michigan in the United States, according to the provincial government.

“With the recent rise in cases, we limited private social gatherings and tightened public health measures for businesses and organizations to reduce the transmission in our communities,” said Williams. “We wanted to release this modelling to be open about the challenges our province faces, and the important work we all need to do to flatten the curve.”

The government’s forecasting suggests that Ontario could be around 1,000 cases per day in the first half of October.

Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is currently seeing a steady stream of patients, the government predicts that admissions will likely rise with an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations. Ontario may see between 200 and 300 patients with COVID-19 in ICU beds per day if cases continue to grow.

Ontario has developed a plan, “Keeping Ontarians Safe: Preparing for Future Waves of COVID-19”, to ensure the health care system is prepared for the immediate challenges of the fall including future surges and waves of COVID-19 and flu season.

The plan aims to allow the province to quickly respond as the government monitors the spread of the virus.

Williams says Ontarians must be vigilant in adhering to public health measures to slow the spread of the virus.

“COVID-19 continues to be a serious threat in our communities, and today’s modelling shows the importance of adhering to public health measures,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health in the release. “Over the summer we saw how our collective efforts helped slow the transmission of COVID-19, we must not let our guard down now as we head into the cold and flu season. We all need to do our part and continue to follow all public health measures in place to contain and stop the spread of the virus.”

The government urges everyone to continue following safety measures by practicing social distancing and regularly washing hands, as well as wearing face coverings where social distancing isn’t possible. They also strongly advise staying home when ill, as well as keeping children home from school when ill, even with mild symptoms.

Testing is available at any of the province’s assessment centres and participating pharmacies. To find your closest assessment centre or pharmacy, go to ontario.ca/covidtest.

The Ontario government encourages everyone to download the new COVID Alert app on their smartphones from the Apple and Google Play app stores.