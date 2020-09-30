Man charged after threats with a firearm

By Beatrice Toplitsky

BELLEVILLE – A 23-year-old Alnwick-Haldimand man faces charges after breaking in to a home with a firearm and threatening the residents, according to Ontario Provincial Police in Northumberland.

Police say they received a call on Monday evening at 7:30 reporting an assault with a weapon.

They arrived at the scene on County Road 24 when they say they received a second call from a nearby residence.

The suspect fled before police arrived, but returned shortly after 8 p.m. and was arrested.

The man, whose identity has not been released in order to protect the victims, faces five charges including assault with a weapon, making threats with a firearm, and breaking and entering.