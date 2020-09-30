Local

Man charged after threats with a firearm

  • September 30, 2020 at 12:30 pm

By Beatrice Toplitsky

BELLEVILLE – A 23-year-old Alnwick-Haldimand man faces charges after breaking in to a home with a firearm and threatening the residents, according to Ontario Provincial Police in Northumberland.

Police say they received a call on Monday evening at 7:30 reporting an assault with a weapon.

They arrived at the scene on County Road 24 when they say they received a second call from a nearby residence.

The suspect fled before police arrived, but returned shortly after 8 p.m. and was arrested.

The man, whose identity has not been released in order to protect the victims, faces five charges including assault with a weapon, making threats with a firearm, and breaking and entering.

 

Related posts:

  1. Weapons and drugs seized in simultaneous police raids
  2. Cobourg man charged with impaired driving
  3. OPP crackdown on distracted drivers during March break
  4. Two types of scams are targeting Ontario businesses
Print This Post Print This Post

Tags: