By Beatrice Toplitsky

BELLEVILLE – A 32-year-old Quinte West man was killed in a workplace accident Tuesday.

Colin Hennessy was pronounced dead at the scene when emergency services arrived at the Riverside Dr. business, Dolphin Fiberglass Pools in Trenton, at around 2:30 that afternoon.

The OPP Forensic Identification Unit was also at the scene.

The Ministry of Labour is continuing to investigate this incident.