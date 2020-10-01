Injured hiker rescued in Algonquin Park by Trenton air search and rescue

By Beatrice Toplitsky

TRENTON – An injured hiker on a trail in Algonquin Park was rescued by the Royal Canadian Air Force Wednesday.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton says it responded to a call from the Ontario Provincial Police at about 2:30 p.m. The OPP reported an injured hiker stranded on a trail in Algonquin Park.

Due to the dense trees and rough terrain, rescue workers had to be lowered to the scene from a helicopter.

Once they were on the ground, they treated the hiker’s injuries before hoisting them into the helicopter and transferring them to Muskoka Paramedics.

“We were working in some hilly terrain but were fortunate to have good weather,” said Captain Marc Crivicich, of the Trenton search and rescue squadron. “It has been a busy summer for 424 Transport and Rescue Squadron and certainly not our first rescue in Algonquin Park. We are working well with our partners, including the Renfrew County Paramedics, and feel lucky to have good connections with them.”