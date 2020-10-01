Ontario government announces short-term wage increase for personal support workers

By Edna Caroline Byenkya

BELLEVILLE – Personal support workers got a salary increase thanks to the Ontario government Thursday due to higher demands on the job caused by the pandemic.

Premier Doug Ford announced the government will spend $461 million temporarily to raise hourly wages for more than 147,000 personal support workers, effective immediately.

This will help the province attract and retain the workforce needed to care for patients, clients, and residents in response to the COVID-19, he said.

Ford said the money will help to bridge the gap and ensure personal support workers feel respected.

“We know the wages of PSWs do not reflect the critical role they have played throughout this pandemic, in addition to their ongoing care of our loved ones,” said Ford during his daily press conference.

The temporary wage increase will be effective as of Oct.1, 2020 to workers who deliver publicly-funded personal support services.

Ontario’s government will ensure the temporary wage increases are reviewed daily, he said.