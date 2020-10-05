Elderly man banned after scuffle breaks out at local grocery store

By Edna Caroline Byenkya

A 61-year-old Belleville man is banned from shopping at a north end grocery store Sunday after an argument between an employee and a shopper, Belleville Police Service said.

Police responded to a call Sunday at 11:00 a.m. concerning a disturbance inside the store.

Following an investigation, police were told a man allegedly struck an employee with a cane. The man complained the employee was not standing six-feet away. Health officials warn people to physically distance at least six feet away from each other during the pandemic if they are not wearing a mask.

The man tried to flee the scene but was stopped by the police.

He is banned from coming into the store again at the request by the manager.