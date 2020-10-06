Belleville’s chief of police steps down

By Edna Caroline Byenkya

Belleville Police Service Chief Ron Gignac is stepping down after four years of service.

Chief Gignac joined the local force in 2015 as deputy chief and replaced Cory Mackay as chief in 2017.

The reason for his sudden resignation is unclear.

In a letter released to the community, Gignac said that the first part of this year was extremely difficult and tiring.

“I was out of gas so to speak as the tempo and requirements of the time were extremely taxing,” he said in the letter.

Chief Gignac thanked the community, his staff and family for the support they have shown him during his time of service.

Following the chief’s resignation, Belleville mayor, Mitch Panciuk released the following statement:

“On behalf of the residents of the city of Belleville and city council, I would like to thank Ron Gignac for the role he has played in leading Belleville Police Service in creating a safe and positive community,” Panciuk said.

“During his time as Chief, Ron has modernized our police service and improved our community safety programs, we wish Ron and his family the very best with their future plans,” Panciuk said.

Deputy police chief Mike Callahan will take over as chief on an acting basis while the search starts for a new chief.