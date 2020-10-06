Local country market does a-maze-ing work

By Laural Samson

TRENTON – With COVID-19 changing how Adopt-a- Child would usually fundraise this year, Crews Country Market has stepped in to save the day.

“Every year we have always done a Halloween dance to kick off the Adopt a Child program. But this year with the COVID restrictions we can’t do that. So they approached us and wanted to know about partnering.” Lisa Triemstra, a member of Adopt a Child, said. Adopt-a-Child works with families and children to equip them with winter clothing.

What they came up with is a corn maze. And with Crews offering to donate part of their proceeds of their corn maze, they are helping the program overcome some of the financial challenges that COVID-19 will bring to social service organizations this year.

“We’ve never been through anything like this before. We are worried there is going to be a greater need this year but also that there’s not going to be as many people that can afford to help,” said Triemstra.

Fortunately, for $20, this corn maze allows families to have fun while donating to Adopt-a-Child, which will use the money to make sure older children and large families have what they need during Christmas.

And for the Crews family, the Adopt-a-Child program is close to their hearts.

“We’re fortunate. We’ve got two kids and our two kids are fortunate. So it’s nice to see that other kids who aren’t as fortunate get to enjoy Christmas. I think that’s a big thing,” said Colin Crews, the owner of Crew Country Market.

This is the first year for the Trenton-based corn maze, but Crews says it’s another great alternative for families wanting to get outside during the pandemic.

“You’ve got a field of pumpkins right across the street here so families can get out and keep distance. I think those types of outdoor activities are popular this year.”

And with the addition of the corn maze to the already-popular market, Crews has noticed an increase in people stopping by.

“It’s been a hit.”

So much of a hit that Crews County Market has already raised close to a thousand dollars.

“We’re just kind of putting all the money in an envelope.” Crews said.

Although the original plan was just to have the proceeds of the maze from Oct. 10 to Oct. 24 go to Adopt- a-Child, all the money collected will most likely be donated.

“We’re talking about it last night and said well, we’ll probably just, whatever the thing brings in, and give it to the Adopt-a-Child program.”