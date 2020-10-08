Students delighted with safe movie nights for those living in residence

By Trey Boivin

BELLEVILLE – Hollywood has come to Loyalist College residence.

Thomas Crowhurst, the residence housing officer, is organizing movie nights for students.

Students can book the Commons building for up to 10 people to see a movie at 7 pm on a specific night. The choice is limited to five movies at this time.

Each building is given a specific night. Monday nights are for students in the “E” building. Tuesdays are available for the “D” building. Wednesdays are for “MCF”. Reilly building students can book Thursdays. Fridays are for Morton and lastly, the townhouse students can book Saturdays.

Each person must wear a mask and the seating is set up for physically distancing. Students must be at least six feet apart when seated.

The students must pick from a list of movies that are already arranged by the college.

Nicholas Ventrella, a first-year-student, his sister Sabrina, booked this past Monday night to watch Enola Holmes, a detective movie about the teenage sister of Sherlock Holmes. Ventrella says they had a great time.

“It’s really nice having an event like this since we’re not allowed guests in residence. The three of us have already gotten together to play some board games outside. But once the weather gets colder, that won’t be a great option,” he said.

Ventrella said it was nice just to hang out with his sister and a friend again.

“While the movie was paused, Sabrina and I plopped onto two separate giant ottomans just to do stupid poses on them. My sister is one of my best friends so it was nice to act like a pair of dorks again,” he said.

Although events like these are meant to replace the missing social aspect of residence this year, he says they’re not a full substitute.

“I feel like events like this do their best to make up for the loss of normal social experiences, but they’re not going to be quite the same,” he said.