Road sign thefts could be fatal, Lennox and Addington OPP warn after several are stolen

By Edna Caroline Byenkya

NAPANEE –The Lennox and Addington OPP are investigating a series of multiple road and traffic sign thefts in the Greater Napanee area.

Police said many signs were taken, especially in the area of Bayview Drive, County Road 9, Sherman’s Point Road, Fitchett Road, as well as some in the area of Townline Road.

Among the signs taken include speed limits, road names, playground ahead warning, and a stop sign. Some digital radar speed signs valued at $5,000 were also been taken.

Police said these thefts must come to an end because under some circumstances missing road signs could lead to fatalities, and additional costs of up to $200 for replacements.

If anyone in the area has information about these crimes, they are asked to contact the Lennox and Addington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca