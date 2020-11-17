Prince Edward County OPP welcomes two new officers.

By Edna Caroline Byenkya

BELLEVILLE–The Prince Edward County OPP welcomed two officers to the county earlier this month.

The two new officers are Constable Phil Dunn and Constable Jennie Reilly are originally from the Prince Edward county region and are thrilled to be serving the community.

Dunn, originally from Coburg worked in many different areas in the past including cardiac rehab, physiotherapy and spent over a decade in the fitness industry.

Reilly, originally from Belleville, coached gymnastics for a number of years. She was also a member of the Hasty P’s as an infantry reservist and previously employed with the Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board.