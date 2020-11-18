Local

Belleville man faces assault charges after scuffle breaks out in his backyard

  • November 18, 2020 at 11:38 am

By Edna Caroline Byenkya

BELLEVILLE–A 40-year-old Belleville man faces charges after police say he confronted a man in his backyard on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened at a University Avenue address at about 3:30 p.m. The homeowner confronted another man in his backyard. The homeowner was pepper-sprayed during the encounter. The police brought in the canine unit and searched the area. The suspect was found nearby and arrested.

The suspect faces charges of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace. He was released from police custody on an undertaking.

