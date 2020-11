By Edna Caroline Byenkya

BELLEVILLE– A 25-year-old Belleville woman faces charges after an investigation of ongoing thefts at a north end retail store on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the store around 7 p.m. where the owner claimed approximately $700 worth of merchandise over a four-month period.

After an investigation, a woman was charged with theft under $5,000. She is set to appear in court on Dec. 10.