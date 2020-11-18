Belleville man faces additional charges after breach of probation

By Edna Caroline Byenkya

BELLEVILLE– A 38-year-old Belleville man faces a number of charges after failing to comply with his undertaking and breaching his probation, police say.

Police say after the man was released from the Quinte Regional Detention Centre after a bail hearing on Tuesday evening, more information came forward leading to additional charges.

The man is being charged with the additional charges of seven counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, failing to comply with his undertaking and breach of probation, police say.

He is being held for another bail hearing on Nov.18.