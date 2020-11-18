27-year old Belleville man arrested for public intoxication

By Edna Caroline Byenkya

BELLEVILLE–A 27-year-old Belleville man was arrested for public intoxication after a fight broke out on the city’s east end on Monday morning.

Belleville police say they received a call about a disturbance at a Pine St address which involved two men fighting.

Police say the fight stopped prior to their arrival at the scene and the suspect was seen running in the direction of Herchimer Avenue.

Police say the suspect was located a short time later and arrested for public intoxication. He spent the night at the police station and was released the next morning on a provincial offence notice.