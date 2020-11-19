Kingston man and woman face charges after drug investigation comes to an end

By Edna Caroline Byenkya

KINGSTON–Two Kingston residents face a number of charges after an investigation of a smuggling incident involving a drone at the Quinte Region Detention Centre.

Police say the drone dropped a parcel with contraband within the facility on Oct.26, 2019.

Police say that while the correctional staff seized a quantity of illicit drugs during their raid, it is believed that inmates acquired some items.

On Nov. 13, members of the Street Crime Unit, assisted by the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the L&A County OPP executed a search warrant at a residence on McDonald Avenue in Kingston where many items were found.

Among the items seized include crystal methamphetamine, MDMA (ecstasy) and xanax pills, a drone, cash, ammunition and scales.

A 23-year old man and a 23-year-old woman face a number of charges including possession of a schedule 1 and 4 substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime, among others.

Both have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario court of Justice in Napanee on January 12, 2020.