Santa Claus parade in Belleville takes a new approach.

By Edna Caroline Byenkya

BELLEVILLE–Sunday’s Santa Claus parade in Belleville is among the many events that has had to adapt to new ways since the rise of COVID-19.

Susan Walsh, the parade coordinator, said the parade will be different in the way it is watched this year.

“We are having a drive-by parade this year. The audience is in their car, nice safe and tucked away in the warmth of their vehicle while the floats stay still and they drive by them,” she said.

She said those interested in attending the parade at the Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre on Sunday Nov.22 must be in their cars and no pedestrians will be permitted on-site between 3p.m. and 7:30p.m.

For those who don’t drive, there will be access to free shuttle buses from the Quinte Mall and the Belleville bus terminal.

Walsh said the Chamber of Commerce consulted with the Prince Edward Public Health, Belleville Police Service and the Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre for the new approach.

“We went to the health department and presented them with a very good plan on how we can keep everyone safe including the audience and the participants themselves, she said.”

The parade will have 43 floats including Santa Claus. Some local dignitaries including the mayor, MP Neil Ellis and MPP Todd Smith will be in attendance, Walsh said.

A number of non-profit organizations, companies and churches will be represented at the event. Susan Walsh said there will be a mix of entertainment and designs showcasing the imagination of float designers.