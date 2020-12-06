Confirmed COVID-19 outbreak at Trenton Walmart

By James Tubb

BELLEVILLE – Hastings Prince Edward Public Health confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak at Walmart Trenton on December 5.

At the time of release, the health unit confirmed four people with cases of COVID-19 were working at the facility during their contagious period.

While the risk of transmission to customers is considered relatively low by officials, individuals who shopped at Trenton’s Walmart on November 28, 29, December 1, 2, or 3 are encouraged to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Staff who worked at the facility but were not identified as high-risk contacts are instructed to monitor for symptoms as well. These individuals are not required to isolate unless instructed to do so by the health unit. Any individuals who develop symptoms are advised to get tested.

All high-risk contacts related to this outbreak will be instructed by the health unit to immediately self-isolate and get tested. High-risk contacts are required to remain in isolation for a minimum of 14 days after their exposure, regardless of test results.

At the health unit’s recommendation, Walmart Trenton advised all staff with potential workplace exposure to the people who tested to remain at home until the health unit completes the case investigation and contact tracing process. This measure will allow the necessary time to identify high-risk workplace contacts and ensure the risk to Walmart Trenton staff and customers remains low.

In addition to existing infection control measures the store has in place, the health unit ordered Walmart Trenton to complete a deep cleaning and disinfection of high-touch surfaces before opening on December 6, plus it must undergo an Infection Prevention and Control inspection.

“We are working together with Walmart Trenton to respond to this outbreak and are confident they have implemented recommended precautionary measures to reduce the risk for their staff and customers,” said Dr. Piotr Oglaza, the CEO and Medical Officer of Health for the health unit in a media release on Sunday.

“We recognize that the declaration of an outbreak may cause concern for staff and customers of the facility, and the community can be reassured that we are working diligently to communicate directly with all high-risk contacts and reduce the risk of transmission both in the facility and the community, ” he said.