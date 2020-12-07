Prince Edward County O.P.P kicking off their festive R.I.D.E program

By James Tubb

BELLEVILLE – Prince Edward County O.P.P has joined other R.I.D.E programs across the province on Friday for the holiday season to stop impaired drivers.

Police say drivers throughout Prince Edward County and across Ontario can begin to expect R.I.D.E programs at any time of the day or night.

The O.P.P wants to remind motorists that officers will regularly conduct mandatory alcohol screenings with drivers who are pulled over and they will be ramping up this investigative measure, including at RIDE programs.

The media release also contained a statement from Staff Sergeant John Hatch, the O.P.P.’s Detachment Commander for Prince Edward County.

“There is no excuse for drinking and driving, and yet for some reason, the statistics show that it is still a problem here in Prince Edward County. The OPP is committed to keeping the highways safe, which is why we will be increasing our visibility and enforcement through our Festive RIDE initiatives over the coming weeks. Everyone has a part to play in highway safety. You can count on the OPP to do our part, we are counting on you to do yours.”