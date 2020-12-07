Ontario identifies key groups for distribution of initial COVID-19 vaccines

By James Tubb

BELLEVILLE – The Ontario government is already allocating the province’s first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a press release on Monday, the province stated the vaccine would be distributed as soon as they were received and would go to those in long-term care, frontline workers, and isolated communities. The government calls these people vulnerable populations.

According to the press release, the groups receiving the early vaccine doses in the first few months of the Ontario immunization program will include:

Residents, staff, essential caregivers, and other employees of congregate living settings (e.g., long-term care homes and retirement homes) that provide care for seniors as they are at higher risk of infection and serious illness from COVID-19;

Health care workers, including hospital employees, other staff who work or study in hospitals, and other health care personnel;

Adults in Indigenous communities, including remote communities where the risk of transmission is high; and

Adult recipients of chronic home health care.

The news of a vaccine comes as the province reports a new daily high of cases. Ontario logged 1,925 new infections today, one more case than the record 1,924 confirmed on Sunday. The province has seen record-high case numbers now for three consecutive days.

“We must deploy these first shipments of a safe and effective vaccine where they will make the most impact and save lives. That means vaccinating our vulnerable seniors and those who care for them as soon as possible,” said Premier Ford in the press release.

Ontario will also be prioritizing the rollout of the vaccine in regions with the highest rates of COVID-19 infection, including those in the red-control and lockdown zones.

Toronto and Peel are the only two regions in the grey lockdown zone. Essex, Hamilton, Halton, Waterloo, York, and Durham are in the red-control zone.

The release also said, for now, COVID-19 vaccines are expected to only be available for non-pregnant adults over the age of 18-years old based on early clinical trials. As further information becomes available from clinical trials and Health Canada approvals, the groups for which the vaccines are authorized for use could change.

In a press conference of his own, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed that Canada would receive vaccines this year.

Canada will start #COVID19 vaccination in December. We will have access to 250,000 doses by end of year, then up to 3 million more in January. As per presser, Health Canada to approve (soon), then looks like programs start right after. Buckle up. https://t.co/nSPZYFVJED — Isaac Bogoch (@BogochIsaac) December 7, 2020

Even as news of a vaccine became available to Ontario, the message from Ontario Public Health remains the same. It asks Ontarian’s to continue following public health advice to social distance, wash your hands regularly, avoid social gatherings to protect their communities and the most vulnerable populations.