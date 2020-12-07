Belleville council to decide on how to fill ward one seat

By Laural Samson

BELLEVILLE – Belleville’s city council will decide how to fill the empty ward one seat left vacant by the death of Pat Culhane at its next meeting on Dec. 14.

Ahead of the meeting, Councillor Ryan Williams has taken to Twitter to share the results of a poll that asked people how the City of Belleville should fill the vacant council seat.

Poll results for what Belleville should do with its empty ward 1 council seat pic.twitter.com/Ejp8Z0vC4R — Ryan Williams (@Ryan_r_Williams) December 7, 2020

The poll got 563 answers. The most popular option with 493 votes was for the spot to be offered to the candidate who finished seventh in the ward one election in 2018. The top six candidates were elected to council. Local businessman, Tyler Allsop, finished seventh.

The second option, with only 26 votes, was that the council should appoint someone to the seat from the community.

And with 35 votes, the third option was that the City should call a by-election.

In an email, Williams told QNet News that he believes the decision should be up to the people.

“I believe it’s the people that put us into the seats and it should be the will of those people to who fills a vacancy on council.”