Belleville teen charged with uttering threats

By James Tubb

BELLEVILLE – Belleville Police have charged a 15-year-old student with uttering threats.

On Thursday, a Belleville Police school response unit officer investigated allegations of threats made to a vice principal at a local high school. The youth was later identified and arrangements were made with his parents to turn himself in to police.

On Monday, police charged the 15-year-old with one count of uttering threats. The accused was released into his parents’ care and is scheduled to attend youth court on January 12, 2021.