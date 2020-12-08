Mischief at Quinte West marina

By James Tubb

BELLEVILLE – Things are starting to get fishy in Trenton following a repeat act of vandalism.

The Quinte West O.P.P are turning to the public for information regarding a barge that was untied from the dock in Fraser Park Marina in Trenton.

Sometime between Friday and Monday an unknown person(s) attended Fraser Park Marina in Trenton, and untied a 40 foot by 60 foot barge that was docked.

The barge was later recovered adrift in the Bay of Quinte. This is the second time an incident like this has occurred in the last two months.

Anyone with information that could help assist with the investigation should contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

Should anyone wish to remain anonymous, they may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS), where they may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.