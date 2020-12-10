City of Belleville launching phone program to connect older adults

By James Tubb

BELLEVILLE – As cold weather and the holiday season approach, the city of Belleville is looking to connect its older population.

The city is instituting a new program that will allow seniors to connect with one another over the phone during the holiday season.

Karen Weichenthal, a recreation programmer for the city of Belleville, runs the cities’ current connection project using Zoom to connect residents with one another during the pandemic.

But, she says Zoom or other forms of online meeting are not always applicable when it comes to the cities’ older adults.

“So many seniors are without internet and aren’t comfortable using Zoom,” she said.

As it grows colder and the usual methods for meeting in person are closed for COVID-19 safety precautions, the city feared for those who could not see family or friends.

The city is working alongside Belleville and Quinte West community health centres and the Quinte West public library to connect it seniors.

The program begins Dec. 16 and will continue through the holiday seasons. The city says they will continue the program through the new year.

“As long as there is a desire, we will continue with it,” she said.

So far the first three weeks are scheduled around themes of the holiday season.

December 16: 1:30-2:30 P.M. – Christmas “Name That Tune” Game

December 23: 1:30-2:30 P.M. – Holiday Categories Game

December 30: 1:30-2:30 P.M. – Christmas Story and Discussion Time

This initiative allows those who do not own a computer or have access to internet to still be able to contact others who may be in the same situation and do so safely.

Interested participants are asked to call one of these three agencies for more information and to pre-register:

Quinte West Public Library: 613-394-3381 ext. 3325

City of Belleville Recreation: 613-966-4632

Belleville and Quinte West Community Health Centre: 613-962-0000