Belleville Police asking for public’s assistance

By James Tubb

BELLEVILLE – The Belleville Police Service are asking for the public’s information regarding an attempted robbery Tuesday night.

Around 6:15 P.M., police say they were contacted by a Belleville taxi company saying one of their drivers had a weapon shown to them by a woman demanding money.

Police say that no money was taken from the taxi driver and the driver suffered no injuries. The female suspect fled on foot, westbound on Haig Rd.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact them at 613-966-0882. If they wish to remain anonymous, they can call Quinte Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.