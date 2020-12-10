Increase in overdose related deaths in Hastings Prince Edward

By James Tubb

BELLEVILLE – Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is reporting almost double their monthly average over the last two weeks in emergency department visits related to overdoses.

Public health is also reporting 18 overdoses over the past week alone, with three people dying as a result of the overdose.

In 2020, HPEPH has seen a monthly average of 13 emergency department visits related to overdoses.

As overdose events are typically only reported when the individual seeks medical attention, HPEPH recognizes that other overdoses are likely occurring but not captured in available data.

Public health says this makes these increased numbers even more concerning.

HPEPH, Belleville Police Services, Hastings-Quinte Paramedics and other community partners, have reported that these overdoses may be linked to a toxic batch of blue fentanyl in the Belleville area.

Stephanie McFaul, the manager of sexual health and harm reduction at HPEPH, says that drugs bought on the street are potentially fatal mysteries.

“Any time you buy drugs on the street there is no way of know what is in it,” she said.

She says that using drugs alone significantly increases the risk of an overdose that leads to death, people who use drugs can also call into the Overdose Prevention Line at 1-888-853-8542, for someone to stay on the line with them and alert 911 should they lose consciousness.

McFaul reminds the public that anyone who does drugs or a family member/friend of someone who does pick up a naloxone kit in case of a potential overdose.

They are available for free from public health or other community organizations on this list.

“We just want people to be aware that there are resources and sources to help them,” McFaul said.

HPEPH is reminding residents that an overdose is a medical emergency and that anyone who suspects or witnesses an overdose should call 911.

The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides some legal protection against simple drug possession charges for anyone who experiences, witnesses or responds to an overdose and calls 911.

In a media release from HPEPH on Wednesday, Dr. Piotr Oglaza, Medical Officer of Health and CEO at HPEPH urged residents to be careful if they had to use drugs.

“If you use drugs, please be aware that we suspect toxic batches of drugs are in our region and take steps to reduce possible harms,” said Dr. Oglaza

“Avoid mixing drugs, try a small amount first, never use alone, and have at least one naloxone kit on hand.”