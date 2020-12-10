City of Belleville vows to support Belleville Senators throughout pandemic

By Edna Caroline Byenkya

BELLEVILLE – The city of Belleville and the Belleville Senators are amending their initial lease agreement by pushing back the rent-free period and loan payments for the team to the end of the 2020/21 season and by extending the agreement to June 30, 2027.

The original agreement would have kept the American Hockey League team in Belleville until the end of the 2024-25 campaign. This new agreement extends the lease for 22 months longer than what was first agreed to.

Mayor Mitch Panciuk and Belleville Senators’ owner Eugene Melnyk, said amendments to the original 2016 leasing agreement will bring financial relief to the team through delayed rent obligations.

“We have executed a letter of intent with the Belleville Senators and Mr. Eugene Melnyk to amend the lease and license agreement dated Sept. 26, 2016 along with other guarantees and agreements in order to assist the hockey club during the COVID-19 crisis,” he said.

Panciuk said the agreement is proof of the city’s desire to help the Belleville Senators survive the current health crisis and thrive once the league is back to normal.

“This represents a monetized value of just under $640,000 for the Belleville Senators and is a clear indication from the city of Belleville of our desire to help the Belleville Senators survive the current public health crisis and then go on to thrive once league operations resume.”

Ottawa Senators’ President of Business Operations, Anthony Leblanc said the extended term will give the organization a chance to continue to strengthen its ties in the community.

“This is a new relationship; it’s a new franchise and the American Hockey League is a new league to the city of Belleville and to the Bay of Quinte,” Leblanc said.

“We know that we have work to do to continue to develop those relationships and win over those fans. It’s incumbent on us to spend more time down in Belleville working with Mitch, working with council, but more importantly working with the community.”

Melnyk thanked the mayor for his generosity in these difficult times and assured him of the long-time commitment the Senators have with the city of Belleville.

“We are very appreciative of the support from city council as well and think it speaks to the relationship we have with the city of Belleville and the fans who come out and enjoy the hockey that is provided by the budding stars we have,” he said, “It’s great we have been able to extend our relationship for years to come.”

Melnyk said, the American Hockey League could rekindle a shortened 2021 season starting Feb. 5, 2021 but with the Canadian border closed to the United States, it’s still unclear how that would progress.

“In the AHL, we really depend on attendance. Our sponsors are critical as well, and many are staying with us, but we do count on fans coming into the building and that revenue is critical.”

Leblanc said an all-Canadian division is one of the many hypotheticals that is being discussed at AHL level.

“It’s been a requirement we look at this at the NHL level because nobody knows when the Canadian border is going to re-open,” he said. “For us, we’re in a much better situation having our affiliate in Belleville, just 2.5 hours down the road, as opposed to some of the Canada NHL teams.