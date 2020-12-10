Golden Hawks boost roster by signing veteran forward from Timmins

By James Tubb

BELLEVILLE – The Trenton Golden Hawks are continuing to build on their roster for the upcoming season.

The Golden Hawks acquired forward Phil Caron from Timmins Rock.

The 20-year-old spent last season with both the Timmins Rock and the Sudbury Wolves. He joined the Golden Hawks earlier this week.

In a media release on Thursday, head coach/GM Peter Goulet gave high praise to the newest addition.

“Caron has spent time in the Ontario Hockey League and contributes offensively everywhere he goes. He was originally a defenceman that has transitioned to forward. Caron had 41 points in his rookie year. He is a tremendously skilled player, has a great work ethic, and is going to make our team better,” he said.

He has spent time with the Guelph Storm, Soo Greyhounds, Gatineau Olympiques, and Sudbury Wolves. He also played Junior A in the Northern Ontario Junior League and the Junior B league in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League.

Trenton is coming off of winning the first-ever Hasty P’s Cup against the Wellington Dukes, becoming the reigning team in the battle of Quinte.

The Golden Hawks are looking to get in more games before Christmas and have applied to the Ontario Junior Hockey League to get into more action.