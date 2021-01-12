Ontario government declares second state of emergency and issues stay-at-home order

By James Tubb

BELLEVILLE –The Ontario government has declared a state of emergency and issued a province-wide stay-at-home order effective Thursday at 12:01 a.m. as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise.

“The system is on the brink of collapse,” Premier Doug Ford said in a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

The new order comes as the province reports 2,903 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The province also reported 41 new deaths related to the virus Tuesday, one day after Ontario recorded its five thousand death related to the virus.

Ontario’s newest modelling data indicates that things will become more severe if restrictive actions, such as a stay-at-home order, are not taken.

The modelling suggests intensive care unit occupancy in the province projects to be around 500 beds in mid-January, and at potentially over 1,000 beds in February. They project that the daily mortality rate could double from 50 to 100 deaths per day between now and end of February without further steps being put into action.

This stay-at-home order means all businesses are being asked to ensure that any employee who can work from home, do.

Outdoor gatherings have now been limited to five people and wearing a face mask or covering is now recommended outdoors when you can’t physically distance.

“Under this order, everyone must stay home and only go out for essential trips to pick up groceries, or go to medical appointments,” Ford said.

All non-essential retailers such as liquor stores, hardware stores and those offering curbside pick-up, can only be open between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. All non-essential construction sites will also be shuttered.

Stores that sell groceries, pharmacies and restaurants are not restricted by these hours.

These enhanced measures are expected to be in place until at least Feb. 11.

Ford says there will be an inspection blitz at big box stores like Costco and Walmart in the coming days to ensure they are properly following COVID protocols.

Premier says big box stores have to be at 50% capacity or he will come down on them "like an 800 pound gorilla."

Says people can leave their homes to walk their dog. — Cynthia Mulligan (@CityCynthia) January 12, 2021

There will also be greater authority given to officials who will enforce the new orders. If people are non-compliant they will be fined and face further penalties which could include being sentenced to up to a year in jail.