Stay-at-home order doesn’t change Loyalist College’s plans for semester

By James Tubb

BELLEVILLE – Things are status quo for Loyalist College with Ontario’s new stay-at-home order.

In a statement released by the college Wednesday, there are no new COVID-19 related measures that would change the current state of working and learning at Loyalist.

The college continues to ask that anyone who does not have to come to campus remain at home to limit non-essential exposures to the virus.

Loyalist says it will continue with its winter 2021 program delivery plan, offering courses either entirely online, through remote learning or in a blended format with some online and some in-person classes.

The list of how each program will be delivered for the winter 2021 semester can be found here.

Access to the college has been limited to:

Students in programs deemed to be providing an essential service to the community who have managed their risk adequately and have approval to come to campus to complete their studies.

Employees who are considered essential to campus operations and supporting students.

In-person teaching and in-person examinations that cannot exceed 10 students, with limited exemptions.

All food services on campus have been closed.

Premier Doug Ford announced a provincewide stay-at-home order on Tuesday. The order came into effect Thursday at 12:01 a.m..

The province will provide updates on the duration of the state of emergency, which could extend up to or beyond 28 days.