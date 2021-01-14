Video contest gives Quinte businesses a chance to shine

By Laural Samson

BELLEVILLE – A new contest that calls for video submissions about local businesses begins Thursday.

It’s available to businesses in Quinte West, Belleville, Stirling-Rawdon, Tyendinaga Township, Deseronto and the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory.

The BizQuest Quinte Video Contest asks businesses to create and submit a one- to two-minute video introducing themselves and how they help their community.

Submissions can be in one of three categories: Start, Grow and Thrive. A panel of judges will select five finalists for each of the categories, and then the public will then be asked to vote for their favourite.

The prizes for the winners are valued at a minimum of $8,000 for each category, which will include cash and opportunities from local businesses.

Barb Wilson, BizQuest Quinte co-ordinator, says the contest is an initiative of Trenval, a not-for-profit corporation dedicated to helping local businesses.

“In the middle of a worldwide pandemic, it’s devastating to see the impact that it’s had on our local businesses. And we want to give back,” Wilson said.

Because the prizes in the contest come from local businesses, the contest is a win-win initiative that promotes local shopping while supporting local small businesses, she said.

“From a prize-package perspective, we contacted local businesses (that) could help grow the winners’ businesses. And the intent was that any prize that was donated would assist them in their growth.

“The intent is to get exposure for local businesses in our region.”

In terms of video quality and content, Wilson said that the judging will be focused more on what the video contains than how it is produced.

“We are not looking for professional quality. What we want to do is hear the story. Tell us your story. Tell us what you do within the community, and why we should shop with you.”

Full details on how to enter and the prizes are on the BizQuest Quinte website. The contest will accept entries until Feb. 4, with public voting beginning on Feb. 18.

Trenval decided to roll out the contest during the pandemic because local businesses could use it now more than ever, Wilson said.

“We thought with some of the struggles that they are facing, it would be a great opportunity for us to give back and help them grow when restrictions are lifted and businesses start to operate again.”