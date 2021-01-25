UPDATED: Charges laid in County Rd 40 fatality

By Edna Caroline Byenkya

BELLEVILLE – OPP in Quinte West have charged a 48-year-old local man in connection with a fatal crash on County Rd. 40, north of Telephone Road in Quinte West on Sunday morning.

63-year-old Michael Heron of Pickering died in the two-vehicle accident.

The 48-year-0ld faces charges of driving while impaired causing death and dangerous driving causing death.

He was being held in custody and will appear in video court for a bail hearing on Thursday.

Three people were in his vehicle when the accident happened. They were taken to hospital with injuries ranging from minor to serious.

The road was closed for approximately 10 hours while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Collision Reconstructionists investigated the scene.

Police are still requesting for anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.