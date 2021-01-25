Empty council seat likely to be filled at Monday’s meeting

By Beatrice Toplitsky

BELLVILLE – Belleville City Council will vote Monday evening on whether to appoint local businessman Tyler Allsopp to the seat vacated by Pat Culhane following her death in November.

Council was originally tied 4-4 on his appointment, which meant he didn’t get the seat. Instead, an ad hoc committee was appointed to find another possibility.

But on Jan. 20, council voted against receiving the report from the committee that recommended a different name to take the vacant seat on council.

Friday was the deadline to fill the seat. Now, if Allsopp is not appointed, Ontario’s Ministry of Municipal affairs will step in.

However, after pressure on the council from the community, it is expected that Allsopp will receive the necessary six votes to be appointed to council on Monday.

The council will proceed with the vote at its regular council meeting, which starts at 4 p.m. Monday and will be held virtually. The public can view it live on the Belleville City Hall YouTube channel.