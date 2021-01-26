Loyalist College adapts to new ways of marking Bell Let’s Talk day during the pandemic.

By Edna Caroline Byenkya

BELLEVILLE – As Bell Let’s Talk day approaches this Thursday, Loyalist College has adapted to new ways of marking the event this year in the face of the pandemic lockdown.

In an email to QNetNews, Ryan Stoness, the college’s wellness coordinator, said due to COVID-19, the college has taken a different approach to commemorate the day. And, it hopes to highlight mental health services at Loyalist.

“This year, although we have set-up a small Talk Bubble Board in our gymnasium for the very limited students and staff who are actually on campus to engage with, most of our awareness efforts are delivered through our various social media channels across the school,” he said.

Stoness said the social media channels highlight all the support services available to the college’s community including Bell Let’s Talk, My SSP app. It also points students towards other services within the Quinte community resources.

“Additionally, social media channels are posting and sharing positive stories, messages, and conversations about mental health. This is what it is really about, creating conversations about mental health,” he said.

The Bell Let’s Talk day initiative hosted by Bell Canada aims to help reduce the stigma around mental health and mental illnesses. On this day, Bell donates five cents towards mental health services for every applicable text, phone call, and social media interaction made.