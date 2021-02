By Beatrice Toplitsky

BELLEVILLE – The Cobourg Police Service located a missing woman Tuesday afternoon.

Faith Forget, 55, was reported missing in Cobourg Monday at around 2:30 p.m.

She was described as a white female with a medium build and long grey hair. She was last seen wearing a black cowboy hat and a black trench coat.

Police said they were concerned for her wellbeing and thanked all those who called in with tips.