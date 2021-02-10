2021 applications for Quinte’s Community Gardens are now open

By Edna Caroline Byenkya

BELLEVILLE – Like many other programs that have had to change due to COVID-19, Quinte’s community gardens have seen several adjustments since last spring.

The Community Development Council of Quinte is taking registrations for the program for 2021. The Community Gardens Program was established as an alternative for residents who are interested in gardening but have limited space at their homes.

Jim Mallabar, the program co-ordinator, told QNet News this week he is grateful to the Ontario government for allowing the community garden program to remain in effect during the pandemic. The program was able to go forward in 2020 with strict COVID-19 precautions put in place with permission from Hastings Prince Edward Public Health, Mallabar said. The same precautions will be followed this year, he said.

“For instance, we had to to have social distancing in effect at all of our garden locations, which was something new. We normally had shared tools available at all the gardens, but because of COVID we asked that people provide their own tools.”

In a news release, Mallabar said that in 2020, the community gardens had an effect on more than 1,000 people.

“The amount of people that the food was distributed to grew,” he told QNet. “For instance, some people who grow food in their own garden beds also donated to agencies, the community and to people that they know. Because of COVID, I think, there were more people in need of food than ever before.”

The program is open to everyone in the community, no matter their income bracket, he said.

“We do not screen people based on their income levels, and this helps to reduce stigma for those on low income within the community. We want people to feel like they can join our programs without any stigma.”

Mallabar cited food insecurity among those with low incomes in the community.

“The community garden program helps those who are food insecure to grow their own vegetables, so that they can save money on their grocery bill and eat healthier at the same time.”

The program not only caters to those who may not have enough space to start a garden, but also works as an avenue for people to get together, socialize and share ideas on how to grow their gardens, he said.

“The program has been a great way to get people socializing and connecting to share gardening ideas or even just getting some exercise out of the house.

“Even though socializing looks different now due to COVID-19 and public health guidelines, people can still use this as an opportunity to get some fresh air and grow some healthy vegetables to save themselves some money.”

Giuseppe Ianello, a gardener with the program and a local business owner, echoed Mallabar, saying the program is essential because it allows for people to socialize and share ideas on how to become better gardeners.

“Once in a while you will run into someone and share a quick tip on how to garden better,” he said. “This is why the gardening community is so important. It not only helps you grow good vegetables, but you also get to meet and share with new people too.”

Community Garden locations are as follows:

160 Roblin Rd., Belleville

Parkdale Baptist Church, 514 Sidney St., Belleville

Salvation Army Community Church, 290 Bridge St. W., Belleville

Community Partners for Success, 100 North Trent St., Frankford

St. Columba Presbyterian Church, 520 Bridge S. E., Belleville

St. Thomas Anglican Church, 201 Church St., Belleville

Quinte Alliance Church, 373 Bridge St. W., Belleville

Bayview Park, 75 Bay Dr., Belleville

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Belleville residents can apply by completing the online application form. Those unable to access the online form may also apply by phone at 613-968-2466, or by email at gfb@cdcquinte.com