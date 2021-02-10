Update: Driver killed after tow truck crashes into house in Napanee area

By Beatrice Toplitsky

BELLEVILLE – Police have identified the man killed after the tow truck he was driving hit a house on County Road 9 Tuesday afternoon.

Derry Rankin, 59, of Greater Napanee was driving eastbound and was towing another vehicle when it crashed into the home.

Lennox-Addington OPP say that a post mortem examination revealed that he was in medical distress at the time, which they believe contributed to the crash.

Police were called to the scene shortly before 4 p.m.

Rankin was pronounced dead on the scene. OPP the passenger in the tow truck and the people inside the house were not injured.

The road was closed for hours between Fitchett Road and Abrams Road while an OPP investigation took place, but reopened Wednesday morning.