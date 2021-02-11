Pedestrian struck by vehicle at Belleville intersection

By Beatrice Toplitsky

BELLEVILLE – A man was struck by a vehicle while crossing the intersection at Bridge Street West and Palmer Road Wednesday morning, according to police.

The Belleville police received a call to the scene at about 11 a.m.

The man was treated by paramedics at the scene and was then taken to Belleville General Hospital with minor injuries.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to email Const. Dan Joy at djoy@police.belleville.on.ca.