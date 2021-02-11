Local

Pedestrian struck by vehicle at Belleville intersection

  • February 11, 2021 at 9:51 am

By Beatrice Toplitsky

BELLEVILLE – A man was struck by a vehicle while crossing the intersection at Bridge Street West and Palmer Road Wednesday morning, according to police.

The Belleville police received a call to the scene at about 11 a.m.

The man was treated by paramedics at the scene and was then taken to Belleville General Hospital with minor injuries.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to email Const. Dan Joy at djoy@police.belleville.on.ca.

Related posts:

  1. Belleville police warn public of CRA scam
  2. Belleville man arrested in connection with alleged choking
  3. Man charged with impaired driving after hitting parked car in Belleville
  4. Belleville man charged with assaulting a police officer
Print This Post Print This Post

Tags: