Picton hospital receives donation from Wellington Legion

By Laural Samson

BELLEVILLE – With the need of priority medical equipment always present, a donation from the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 160 to the Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital Foundation comes at a good time, the foundation says.

The $2,500 donation was made on Jan. 13, and will be put toward the purchase of a Centrella SMART bed – a high-tech bed to improve treatment and increase patient safety – for the in-patient unit at the Picton hospital.

The money comes from the Legion’s 2020 poppy fund campaign, and is the second donation from the Legion branch to the hospital foundation.

The first donation was $2,000, given in October, and was used to buy a food steamer.

“It’s vital for our community to continue to ensure our county hospital is equipped with the latest technology to keep our patients healthy. We are also proud to announce with this gift, Branch 160’s cumulative giving total to our hospital over the past 19 years has surpassed $10,000,” Shannon Coull, executive director of the foundation, is quoted as saying in a news release.

The hospital also needs a new bladder scanner and an additional steamer to prepare nutritious meals for patients, the press release says.

Barbara McConnell, chair of the foundation, says in the press release that that it is only with the support of the community that the hospital can ensure all patients, including veterans, receive the care that they need and are treated with the respect they deserve.

“Over the years, our four local Legion branches, Picton, Wellington, Consecon and Deseronto have contributed to ensuring excellent care is provided at the PECMH. We are pleased to know their contributions and those of (the Legion’s) Provincial Command are not only helping ensure the best care for veterans, but for every one in Prince Edward County.”