Humane society gets funding for new building

By Marissa Settatree

BELLEVILLE— Mayor Mitch Panciuk and Coun. Bill Sandison handed over a $50,000 cheque to the Quinte Humane Society as part of a $400,000 commitment from the Belleville council to help with the construction of a new building.

Along with the financial commitment, the city has agreed to provide additional help as the new home for the Quinte Humane Society is becoming reality.

The society has broken down the development of the new building into three phases. The first phase is to build the animal care and adoption centre and mobile clinic which would be 12,000 sq ft with a $5 million budget. The second and third phases include a community and educational Centre as well as an on-site animal medical clinic.

The QHS says this funding is a much-needed step to move the staff and animals out of the building that they’re currently in.