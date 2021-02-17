Quinte Access shows off rebranding of transit service

By Edna Caroline Byenkya

BELLEVILLE – Quinte Access Transportation unveiled its new logo and rebranding to Quinte West council on Tuesday.

The rebrand includes a new website design to make the site more accessible and user-friendly, Quinte Access executive director Shelly Ackers told councillors. It will also include new uniforms for drivers, a mobile app and updated social media, she said.

“Until this day, we had people saying that they weren’t aware of services and they didn’t recognize it as being available to them,” Ackers said. “Revamping our services will give people the chance to find what they need much faster and easier.”

The service provides both public transit in Quinte West and specialized transit services for seniors and those who use wheelchairs.

The fresh look will help ease the confusion that passengers had in the past regarding bus routes and schedules, Ackers said.

“People always said they couldn’t find our routes and they didn’t know what times we run. We went back, revisited and re-worked that to make it clear for everyone to have access to our services.”

The transit service introduced its County Transit route from Picton to Belleville in August 2020. Ackers said Quinte Access is still working on getting riders from Quinte West to Belleville and plans to have a direct stop at Loyalist College.

Loyalist has an excellent bus shelter that has lighting, as well as the setup to increase the size of the shelter if need be, she said.

Mayor Jim Harrison commended Quinte Access for the work it has done in recent years.

“We are proud of Quinte Access and the service it provides,” he said. “Getting people in and out of Belleville to work and access different services will be good for our community’s growth.”