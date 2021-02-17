Former Member of Parliament Mike Bossio is back in the race in Lennox and Addington

By Beatrice Toplitsky

BELLEVILLE – Former Lennox and Addington MP Mike Bossio has entered the race to regain his old seat.

The Liberal Party announced the latest slate of candidates Tuesday, which included the Lonsdale politician.

Bossio lost the seat to MP Derek Sloan in 2019, who was at the time a member of the Conservative Party. He has since been ousted from caucus and is now sitting as an independent MP.

In the previous election, which took place in 2015, Bossio narrowly defeated the now MPP for Lennox and Addington, Daryl Kramp.

Bossio has spent the past year working as a senior advisor for rural affairs under Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development.