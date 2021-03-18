Bancroft anti-lockdown group’s protest sparks concern at Hastings Prince Edward Public Health

By Felicia Massey

BELLEVILLE – Bancroft’s No More Lockdowns has sparked concern among local healthcare professionals as the group took their advocacy off of Facebook and into the streets of their small town on Saturday March 13.

The anti-COVID-19 lockdown group gathered for a maskless protest outside Bancroft’s municipal offices. Approximately 50 people showed up to the rally.

The group, founded less than two weeks ago, hopes to prevent future lockdowns and put a stop to other COVID-19 restrictions.

Organizer Wilma Brethour says she was happy with the event’s turnout, and hopes the next protest will bring even more people.

In an interview with QNet News, Brethour says she is against the use of face masks for many reasons, the main being their effect on children.

“Making kids wear masks in school is just like child abuse, it’s ridiculous. Our kids aren’t the ones that are the real carriers, they don’t really get sick.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), although the chances are slimmer, children can still contact and spread the COVID-19 virus and it is important they abide by pandemic protocols and safety measures.

“I’m wearing a mask to protect you, but if you’re that afraid why don’t you wear two masks? Then I won’t have to wear mine. I’m just getting tired of it all,” said Brethour.

Dr. Mark McKelvie is a resident physician at Hastings Prince Edward Public Health. He says wearing two masks doesn’t give you more, or even equal, protection than if both individuals are wearing masks and abiding by pandemic protocols.

“It’s not an appropriate response. You’re flaunting your ability to do something at the detriment of someone else.”

Dr. McKelvie is currently in the third year of his residency. The public health and prevention medicine specialist says he worries the protests may bring the town from the green zone it has been in since February, to a colour zone with more restrictions.

“Any group or any cluster of infections can transmit rapidly, and that can alter the local population dynamic. Any cluster of people, particularly people where there’s maybe less protection, there’s a potential for the virus to spread more easily or spread longer before we recognize it.”

Dr. McKelvie cautions Bancroft’s No More Lockdowns that gathering without social distancing or face masks could have serious health-related repercussions.

“I think our public health guidelines have been pretty clear, and it’s been around long enough so that most people are aware of it. Masks are an important barrier method to prevent the transmission of the virus.”

He believes there are times where the message anti-lockdown groups spread need to be challenged by the educated physicians who work in public health.

“It’s a very challenging issue, and one that we have been grappling with since the beginning of this pandemic. We provide education and we try to counter (all these misconceptions) when they are made publicly.”

Dr. McKelvie encourages “any group of individuals who are participating in a congregate setting that you wear your mask and that you space out as much as possible.”