Man facing attempted murder charges after OPP officer stabbing

By Shira Rubinoff

BELLEVILLE – A 26-year-old Northumberland County man is being charged with attempted murder after an OPP officer’s stabbing early Sunday morning.

Police say just before 1:00 A.M. on Sunday, an officer was doing a routine traffic stop at Highway 62 and County Road 14 in Foxboro when the police cruiser was struck by another vehicle, and the officer was stabbed in a physical assault.

The suspect in the stabbing reportedly ran on foot from the scene.

An emergency alert was sent out to locals across Hastings County, warning the community a suspect may be in their area and asking residents to “shelter in place” at around 4:30 A.M. Police officers set up barriers and closed roads near where the incident happened.

An arrest was made close to 9:00 A.M., releasing locals from the order.

OPP Const. Devin Leeworthy told QNet News the officer is still in the hospital in a serious but non-life-threatening condition.

The officer is “a nice cop, with a great heart,” Grenville OPP Const. Annie Collins said Tuesday morning. There is no more information about when the officer will be released from care. The COVID-19 restrictions mean that only immediate family members can visit.

The 26-year-old man being charged is currently in police custody and is expected to appear in court by video on Thursday.