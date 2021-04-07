Belleville city councillors leaning towards appointing Carol Feeney

By Shira Rubinoff

BELLEVILLE – Belleville is looking at its second new city councillor appointment in less than six months.

When Ryan Williams announced his resignation on March 31, he endorsed the appointment of Carol Feeney, as his replacement. Feeney finished eighth in the Ward One race in the last municipal election. The top six candidates were elected to council. Seventh place finisher Tyler Allsopp was appointed to council in January.

“Given the direction council took with Coun. Allsopp, I am confident that my resignation will result in a strong woman, voted democratically next in line by the citizens of Belleville in 2018, to add her place to Belleville council and allow that council to have the proper female representation,” Williams wrote in his statement.

It appears that the mayor and two current city councillors are supportive of this position.

In an interview with QNet News, Mayor Mitch Panciuk said that there are two possible ways for the seat to be filled. The first, which Williams referred to, is to appoint somebody. The second option is to hold a special election where citizens would be able to vote for a new council member.

Under the Municipal Act, city council members are able to appoint anyone who would have been able to vote in the 2018 election. Historically, the appointees have been runners-up from past elections. The appointment of Coun. Tyler Allsopp is an example of that system at work.

Panciuk said he “would support appointing (Feeney) for the position.”

He said that the controversy last year regarding the lack of gender diversity on city council would be resolved in this situation because the second runner-up is female.

“I have no doubt that she wants to continue to serve the city and she would accept the position,” he told QNet News.

Coun. Kelly McCaw, the only woman on city council at the moment, said “…each individual situation needs to be looked at to decide what the best course of action would be.”

She added that in this situation, she was in favour of the appointment of Feeney.

“She has a good reputation, from what I’ve heard, and I think she’s a good pick now for council.”

Coun. Chris Malette was one of the councillors in favour of appointing Allsopp to council in January. Malette said he agrees with Panciuk and McCaw that Feeney would be the right choice for the position.

The next steps for city council are to declare the seat vacant, then decide which method will be used to choose someone. That discussion will happen on Monday April 12.

Panciuk said he would like to see a full council “as soon as possible,” but the appointment process could go beyond Monday’s council meeting.

QNet News has reached out to Feeney for comment. The story will be updated when we hear back from her.