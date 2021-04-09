Local Chambers of Commerce worry about impacts of new stay-at-home order on business

By Charlotte Oduol

BELLEVILLE- The head of the Belleville Chamber of Commerce says she worries that many local businesses won’t be happy with the decision to implement yet another lockdown.

“Coronavirus has I think locally seemed far away, so back in January when we went into the lockdown, I think we were very frustrated because we didn’t really feel we belonged there,” chamber CEO Jill Raycroft told QNet News in an interview.

“I mean we were in the green zone and then all of a sudden we were not in the green,” she said.

“The situation just seems to be very similar to this time. There’s just a lot of frustration and confusion, trying to figure out how this is happening again.”

Premier Doug Ford announced the latest stay-at-home order earlier this week. It went into effect on April 8.

Raycroft says businesses have been trying to adapt since the pandemic began last March.

“Whether it’s by spending thousands of dollars keeping people employed or purchasing PPE, the plexiglass or the sign stickers on the floors and walls… whatever they had to do to keep their doors open, it didn’t seem to matter,” said Croft.

“I think that’s the biggest challenge with the shutdowns. We’ve been asked to do all these things to keep people safe, but then it’s not enough.”

In a press release the Ontario government says the new stay-at-home order will be in effect for the next four weeks. During this period, people are advised to remain at home unless going out for essential reasons such as the grocery store, getting vaccinations, and any other health care services.

Suzanne Andrews, manager of the Quinte West Chambers of Commerce, also shared her thoughts over an interview with QNet News.

“I think there is no doubt mental health is something that is definitely going to be of concern for a lot of people going into this third lockdown. Business owners and managers are no different,” said Andrews.

“Constantly making tough decisions, having to adjust what they are doing to stay on top of the regulations and actually putting in the effort to follow them. The stress has certainly affected a lot of workers, business owners, and the wider community.”

“There is a lot of pressure from all sides. Let’s not forget the private side of their lives as well,” said Andrews.

Andrew said that there was a doubling of a small business grant and thinks this grant will help a lot of those in need of the extra support, get through the next two weeks.

“You hear people making comments about be kind, be gentle, try and be positive because there is so much stress in the community especially in the business side of things… so it is important for people to continue supporting each other the best they can right now, and keep shopping local.”