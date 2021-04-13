Newest Belleville city councillor officially sworn in

By Shira Rubinoff

BELLEVILLE – Carol Feeney was sworn in as the newest Belleville city council member in a private ceremony following COVID-19 social distancing guidelines on Tuesday afternoon.

The new councillor was supported by her mother Anna and her brother Stephen at the event according to a news release sent out by the city of Belleville.

“Belleville is my home town and I am pleased to have this opportunity to serve,” said Councillor Feeney in the news release.

“As a woman of maturity I sincerely hope that I can encourage young women from all aspects of life to seek involvement in our community. We are the caretakers with unlimited potential to be leaders.”

At Monday night’s regular council meeting, council confirmed Ryan Williams had resigned and they declared his seat vacant.

The recommendation of Feeney for the seat came from Councillor Kelly McCaw. The vote for her appointment was unanimous.

Qnet News hopes to speak to Coun. Feeney to hear about her plans for her new role.