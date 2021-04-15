HPE public health identifies positive COVID-19 case associated with Loyalist

By Shira Rubinoff

BELLEVILLE – Loyalist College president Ann Marie Vaughan sent out a college-wide email Wednesday afternoon informing students and staff that a Loyalist community member has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Hastings Prince Edward public health team has deemed the case to be low-risk, said Vaughan, and no transmission occurred on campus. Those who may be high-risk contacts of the COVID-positive person were notified by public health and are self-isolating, she said.

In the email, Vaughan reminded the college community that “any individual on campus who does not adhere to Public Health guidelines and/or does not report symptoms or risk of exposure truthfully, is in violation of the student code of conduct.”

A violation of the code can have the consequence of suspension or expulsion. Additionally, anyone who violates public health guidelines could be fined according to the Reopening Ontario Act.

Vaughan’s memo said that anyone who needs to come to campus and has no symptoms of COVID-19 must always wear a mask, and must add an additional layer of protection like a visor or goggles if the person needs to be within two metres of someone else for longer than a brief period.

The email did not define what a “brief period” is.