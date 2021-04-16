Parents and teachers react as schools move to virtual learning indefinitely

By Charlotte Oduol

BELLEVILLE — Teachers and parents are reacting to the news that Ontario schools, including those in the Quinte region, will move to online learning when classes resume on April 19 after spring break.

Liz McLennan, a parent and also an education assistant at the Hastings and Prince Edward Hastings public school board, says it won’t be ideal to have students yet again return to virtual learning from home but recognizes and understands the need for these precautions.

“It definitely is what it is. We won’t be in this forever but for now, I guess this is the harsh reality,” McLennan said in an interview with Qnet News in response to the Ontario government’s decision to move in-person classes to virtual learning.

But McLennan believes learning will not be the same.

“There is so much value in face-to-face learning, a structure of a school day, and the social aspect of a school day cannot be understated,” said McLennan.

“My children for one are social kids. They do not like learning from home and are also dismal towards online learning… so I know they are very disappointed with this new update on schools.”

McLennan works in a special education classroom with a small group of 5 students. With the changes and uncertainty around whether she will be returning to class, she says she worries this will impact these children and their way of learning.

“With a very small group of children like this whose needs are best matched in-person and online learning is not valuable, it is so detrimental to the relationship that has been formed in the form of communication in-person learning provides, that they need to be in an in-person space,” said McLennan.

“Getting to learn on a good day is hard but trying to do so online is even harder. That goes for parents and even teachers,” said McLennan.

McLennan says that there is no doubt mental health is a concern going into yet again another round of virtual learning.

“I think the mental health piece is the crucial piece for parents, students, teachers, and everyone,” she said.

“Recognizing that there are children that come to school for love and food because that is unavailable at where they are living. Those kids are absolutely in our hearts at this moment.”

Former Trenton high school teacher and president of the local district of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation, Scott Marshall, says virtual learning is not the best for all students but given the growing Covid cases and new variants, it is one that is necessary for all students and schools.

“As a parent myself, with a child finishing high school, one in elementary, and a daughter in secondary school, I’m able to see a snapshot of how challenging learning from home has been like,” said Marshall.

“I think as a parent we want to see our kids thrive and do things that they should be, so I know parents do worry.”

Marshall says he is doing his best to try to provide his kids with enriching activities at home which go beyond what they can view on their electronic devices.

He also hopes that everyone will continue to play their part in the community in order to fight this quicker and finally move forward.

“For a while, it seemed like there was some light at the end of the tunnel, but right now it just doesn’t feel like we’re getting there.”