Pandemic pushes back opening of improved Brighton skate park

By Felicia Massey

BRIGHTON – The opening date for the highly anticipated Brighton skate park has been delayed due to current lockdown restrictions.

Jim Millar, director of parks and recreation with the Municipality of Brighton, says the park will not be ready in time to open for the initial projected completion of early May.

“May 7th is not going to happen due to the provincial extension of the lockdown,” said Millar at the virtual council meeting held Monday. “At this point in time we do not have a (new) date yet.”

He discussed with the rest of council how landscaping for the park still needs to be completed.

Mayor Brian Ostrander says that construction may continue while following COVID-19 lockdown regulations.

“The work can be done, but we will have to keep the skate park closed,” Ostrander said.

In an interview with QNet News Wednesday, Millar said, “We still have landscaping to do around the perimeter of the park. We have to get more topsoil and get some sod down.

“We’re hoping to get that work completed before we open.”

Millar reflected on the history of the skate park as the project comes to fruition.

“The initial skateboard park was built in 2004. It was a concrete pad with some concrete jumps and rails. As skateboarding has grown, the youth have come to expect a bigger, better facility,” he said.

Chair of the skate park committee Tania Light agrees with Millar that the old skate park was in need of a makeover.

“The old park was dated and the youth of our town were trying to get it refurbished with something more updated and challenging. This new and improved skate park will be a wonderful addition for the children and youth to enjoy.

“I can’t wait to see it all finished with the landscaping done. I’m looking forward to seeing the kids use it. Skateboards, scooters and BMX bikes. It’s going to be awesome!”

A public ribbon-cutting ceremony will not take place because of the pandemic.

“We’re not permitted to have skate parks open during the most recent (COVID-19) announcement so it may be counterintuitive to have a grand opening,” Ostrander said.

Instead, the various funding sources of the park, such as the Ontario Trillium Foundation and community fundraising initiatives, will be recognized on social media and in new park signage being manufactured right now.